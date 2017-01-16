EU should raise own taxes, says report

The EU should raise its own taxes and use Brexit as an opportunity to push for the idea, a report by a group of top officials says.

"Time is ripe for a comprehensive reform of the EU budget," says the report of the high-level group on own resources, also known as the Monti group, after the name of its chairman, former Italian prime minister and EU commissioner Mario Monti.

"The Union must mobilise common resources to find common solutions to common problems," says the document, se...