Fillon's EU vision: France leading a 'Europe of nations'

Francois Fillon, who was chosen as the centre-right candidate for the French presidential election next year, wants a "sovereign France in a Europe respectful of nations."

"We have all the assets to become a nation that is sovereign, modern and leading in Europe," he said on Sunday evening (27 November) after winning the nomination of his Republicans party.

Fillon, a 61-year old former prime minister, won the second round of the party's primary election with 66.5 percent against A...