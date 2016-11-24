Ad
euobserver
European Parliament president Martin Schulz is leaving Brussels for Berlin. (Photo: © European Union 2016 - European Parliament)

Weber calls for stability after Schulz exit

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Manfred Weber has urged socialist, liberal and green MEPs to rally behind a common candidate for the next president of the European Parliament or risk that a eurosceptic lands the job.

The leader of the parliament's centre-right EPP group made his call on Thursday (24 November), shortly after the current president, Martin Schulz, announced he would not seek another term and would try his luck in German politics instead.

