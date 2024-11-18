Ad
Vestager has had big wins in antitrust cases, but she’s also faced some tough losses. Her departure, nonetheless, leaves a legacy of huge court victories, including a big win against Apple over massive tax avoidance and another against Google for abusing its market power (Photo: European Commission)

A decade as the EU's 'tech tsar': insights from Vestager

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,
Margrethe Vestager, the Danish politician who has led the European Commission's powerful competition arm for the past decade, is now preparing to bow out.

Amid a room packed with moving boxes signalling her final days in Brussels, Vestager welcomes a group of journalists, including EUobserver, and reflected on the challenges Europe faces to remain competitive ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

