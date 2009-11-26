Political past may haunt commission nominees

A handful of nominees for the new EU executive could find themselves under fire over past associations with Communism, after the centre-right in the European Parliament indicated it will take a tough line on the issue in upcoming hearings.
The European People's Party - the largest grouping in the chamber - said in a declaration last week that nominees "must under no circumstances have been associated with oppressive regimes and must not have participated in non-democratic governments or...
