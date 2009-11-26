Ad
euobserver
Mao's little red book - Mr Barroso was attracted to Maoist theory in his youth (Photo: Wikipedia)

Political past may haunt commission nominees

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A handful of nominees for the new EU executive could find themselves under fire over past associations with Communism, after the centre-right in the European Parliament indicated it will take a tough line on the issue in upcoming hearings.

The European People's Party - the largest grouping in the chamber - said in a declaration last week that nominees "must under no circumstances have been associated with oppressive regimes and must not have participated in non-democratic governments or...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mao's little red book - Mr Barroso was attracted to Maoist theory in his youth (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections