Ad
euobserver
Dublin city centre (Photo: QueenSunshine)

Ireland votes Yes on same-sex marriage

EU Political
Health & Society
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Ireland has voted Yes to same-sex marriage, becoming the first country to enshrine marriage equality in its constitution by popular mandate.

The Yes vote won with 62 percent while 38 percent voted against on a 60.5 percent turnout.

“I’m calling it,” equality minister Aodhan O’Riordain tweeted on Saturday (23 May) in Dublin. “Key boxes opened. It’s a Yes. And a landslide across Dublin.”

Prime minister Enda Kenny said the outcome of Friday's referendum sends a “message of pion...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Related articles

Irish referendum: 'The gayest day in history'?
Dublin city centre (Photo: QueenSunshine)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections