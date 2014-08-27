Valls picks investment banker as France's new economy minister

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls appointed Emmanuel Macron, a 36-year-old former merchant banker, as his economy minister on Tuesday (26 August), as he unveiled his new government

Valls, who was himself appointed by President Francois Hollande in March, dissolved his administration on Monday after the left-wing economy minister Arnaud Montebourg criticised the government’s economic policies and accused Germany of having an “obsession” with budgetary austerity in two speeches over the ...