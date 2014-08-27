Ad
euobserver
Appointing ex-merchant banker Emanuel Macron as his second finance economy minister was French PM Manuel Valls' most eye-catching move on Tuesday (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

Valls picks investment banker as France's new economy minister

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls appointed Emmanuel Macron, a 36-year-old former merchant banker, as his economy minister on Tuesday (26 August), as he unveiled his new government

Valls, who was himself appointed by President Francois Hollande in March, dissolved his administration on Monday after the left-wing economy minister Arnaud Montebourg criticised the government’s economic policies and accused Germany of having an “obsession” with budgetary austerity in two speeches over the ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

