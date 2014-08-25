EU migrants urged to back Scots independence bid

Scottish independence campaigners are bidding to swing the country's 160,000 migrants from other EU countries to the independence cause by arguing that staying rather than leaving the UK poses a greater threat to Scotland's EU membership.

The pro-independence groups Polish For Yes, Italians For Yes, French For Yes and EU Citizens For An Independent Scotland fear that David Cameron's referendum on EU membership in 2017 would put their Scottish residency at risk.

At a rally organize...