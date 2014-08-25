Ad
Independence campaigners warn that David Cameron's EU referendum threat could cost EU migrants their residency in Scotland. (Photo: The Laird of Oldham)

EU migrants urged to back Scots independence bid

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Scottish independence campaigners are bidding to swing the country's 160,000 migrants from other EU countries to the independence cause by arguing that staying rather than leaving the UK poses a greater threat to Scotland's EU membership.

The pro-independence groups Polish For Yes, Italians For Yes, French For Yes and EU Citizens For An Independent Scotland fear that David Cameron's referendum on EU membership in 2017 would put their Scottish residency at risk.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

