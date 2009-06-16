Ad
The lengthy process of obtaining a visa to enter the EU was imposed on the western Balkan countries in the aftermath of the 1990s Yugoslav war (Photo: Wikipedia)

Some Balkan countries may get EU visa-free travel within months

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro could be allowed visa-free travel to the European Union as early as the end of this year, EU foreign ministers said on Monday (15 June).

"The [EU foreign] ministers encouraged the European Commission to start dismantling the visa requirement for all countries that have met all benchmarks with a view of achieving a visa-free regime with them ideally by the end of this year," Czech foreign minister Jan Kohout, whose country presides over th...

Macedonia a step closer to visa-free travel to EU
