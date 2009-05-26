Ad
euobserver
All western Balkan citizens except for Croats currently need a visa to travel to the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Macedonia a step closer to visa-free travel to EU

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (25 May) presented EU member states with its assessment of how well western Balkan countries have been fulfilling the conditions for visa-free travel to the bloc, with Macedonia given the best mark, and Albania and Bosnia the worst.

According to the commission's report, posted on the website of the European Stability Initiative (ESI) – a non-profit policy institute known for its analyses and research work on South East Europe – only EU candidate Macedon...

euobserver

