Dutch open to new-style EU constitution, poll shows

Dutch voters are increasingly open to the idea of a revised version of the EU constitution, but would still reject the current text of the charter, according to a fresh poll.

A survey conducted by polling firm TNS NIPO suggests that the Dutch people's overwhelming rejection of the EU constitution in a 2005 referendum does not mean they are against the general idea of a European constitution.

The poll, released by Dutch RTL television on Wednesday (17 January), shows that 47 perce...