Political cynicism marred EU vote turnout

Lack of trust and interest in politics have come out as the main reasons for a record low turnout in the June elections of the European Parliament - the only EU body directly elected by people, a fresh survey has found.

Almost a third of respondents (28%) to the Eurobarometer poll, published on Tuesday (28 July), suggested that they do not trust or are not satisfied with politics in general and therefore did not cast their vote, with the argument mainly present in Greece (51%), Bulgaria...