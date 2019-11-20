Parliament should have 'initiation' role

As a former president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani is a powerful chairman of the constitutional affairs committee (AFCO), and one who wants the EU parliament to be able to initiate legislation.
"The European parliament is the only chamber directly-elected by citizens that does not hold the right of initiative," the Italian MEP from Forza Italia points out to EUobserver.
This is a priority for his committee in the next five years, and he also wants the parliament to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.