Chair of the constitutional affairs committee, and former president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani (EPP, Italy) wants the parliament to be able to initiate laws (Photo: European Parliament)

Parliament should have 'initiation' role

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As a former president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani is a powerful chairman of the constitutional affairs committee (AFCO), and one who wants the EU parliament to be able to initiate legislation.

"The European parliament is the only chamber directly-elected by citizens that does not hold the right of initiative," the Italian MEP from Forza Italia points out to EUobserver.

This is a priority for his committee in the next five years, and he also wants the parliament to...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

