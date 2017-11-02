Let Puigdemont fight elections, Nobel winner says

Spain should permit Catalonia's former political leaders to return freely home and participate in the upcoming elections, due on 21 December, former president of Finland, international peace mediator and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Martti Ahtisaari has advised.

"Now there will be an election, and all of the members of Catalonia's government that now has left the area has to be given the opportunity to take part [in the election] as a candidate," Ahtisaari said in the margins of the ...