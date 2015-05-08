Ad
'You’ll see a younger, more vibrant, energetic Ukip' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Farage resigns after Ukip result

by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

Nigel Farage resigned as Ukip leader on Friday (8 May) after failing to secure a seat in the UK election.

Farage, who led Ukip to victory in last year’s European elections, was defeated by nearly 3,000 votes by the Conservative candidate in South Thanet. He has been party leader since 2010, having previously been leader between 2006 and 2009.

Despite gathering more than 3.8 million votes across the UK, equivalent to 13 percent, the eurosceptic party won only one seat in the Westmi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

