Farage resigns after Ukip result

Nigel Farage resigned as Ukip leader on Friday (8 May) after failing to secure a seat in the UK election.

Farage, who led Ukip to victory in last year’s European elections, was defeated by nearly 3,000 votes by the Conservative candidate in South Thanet. He has been party leader since 2010, having previously been leader between 2006 and 2009.

Despite gathering more than 3.8 million votes across the UK, equivalent to 13 percent, the eurosceptic party won only one seat in the Westmi...