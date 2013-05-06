Barroso: trust Merkel, she knows what she's doing

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has defended Germany's Angela Merkel in an increasingly nervous debate on EU austerity.
Speaking in an interview with German weekly Die Welt am Sonntag at the weekend (5 May), the top EU official said crisis-hit countries should stop blaming others for their woes.
"What is happening in France and Portugal is not Merkel's or Germany's fault … The crisis and their problems are not a result of German policy or the fault of the EU. It is...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
