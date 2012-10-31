Greek media protest government censorship

Media outlets in Greece plan a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday (31 October) in response to deteriorating press freedoms and cuts in social security and labour rights.

The planned protest follows a two-hour blackout on Tuesday morning at the state broadcaster ERT. ERT management had suspended two of its top presenters on Monday after they criticized interior minister Nikos Dendias.

The presenters had admonished state enforcement authorities for having beaten detained left-wing...