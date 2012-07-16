Ad
There are around 14.6 billion euro notes in circulation. Around 251,000 fake notes were pulled from circulation in the first half of 2012 (Photo: bundesbank.de)

Thousands of fake euro notes pulled from circulation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU member state authorities collectively removed over 250,000 fake euro notes in the first six months of 2012, said the European Central Bank (ECB) in a statement published on Monday (16 July).

The figure is 15 percent lower when compared to the same period last year. Almost all the notes were recovered in Eurozone countries. The vast majority were either €20 or €50 bills.

“The two most counterfeited denominations together accounted for 77.0% of the total during the first half of...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

