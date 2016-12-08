Ad
euobserver
Lesay: "You can always have more but it is fine. As a presidency we are happy to have a deal."

Interview

Slovak minister defends EU presidency compromises

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Slovakia achieved what it could on financial issues during its six-month EU presidency, its finance state secretary Ivan Lesay said.

"The priorities that we had pretty much correspond to the areas in which we achieved some successes," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (6 December), after Slovakia chaired its last finance ministers council meeting in Brussels.

The last decision taken by ministers was to approve the extension of the Europ...

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview

Related articles

EU ministers approve 'Juncker plan' extension
EU should be 'less obsessed' with Trump, says Slovak minister
Lesay: "You can always have more but it is fine. As a presidency we are happy to have a deal."

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections