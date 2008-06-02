Ad
Skopje aqueduct - Macedonia is keen to get its EU and NATO bids back on track (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU disturbed by Macedonia violence

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union has voiced deep concerns over the violence which marked election day in EU-hopeful Macedonia, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.

"The European Commission is very concerned about the use of violence during the election in the country," the EU's executive body said following Sunday's polls (1 June), widely seen as a test of Macedonia's democratic credentials.

A series of violent incidents occurred in the mainly ethnic Albanian-populated areas, mostly in ...

