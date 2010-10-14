Ad
Mr Dowgielewicz (r) at the EU Council together with the Polish ambassador to the Union (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Polish minister steps out of race for EU foreign affairs job

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's junior minister for EU affairs, Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, has pulled out of the competition to become one of Catherine Ashton's top deputies.

The news was broken by Polish press agency PAP on Wednesday (13 October) citing "senior diplomatic sources."

Mr Dowgielewicz is said to have stepped aside in order to boost the chances of another Polish candidate, Maciej Popowski, to get the post of deputy secretary general in the European External Action Service (EEAS) and to concentra...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

