Ad
euobserver
The Greens, supported by the Left, led an effort to block the deal, saying spending limits would undermine investments in social and green investments (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs approve 'austerity' spending limits for member states

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Strasbourg,

MEPs who gathered in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (23 April) approved EU-wide debt and spending rules that will limit what national governments can borrow — and did so by a wide margin. 

Co-rapporteur Margarida Marques, who led the file for the centre-left Socialist and Democrats (S&D) political group, described the agreement as an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

New EU fiscal rules will bake-in austerity in gift to far-right
How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism
Monetary austerity risks derailing EU green agenda, economists warn
The Greens, supported by the Left, led an effort to block the deal, saying spending limits would undermine investments in social and green investments (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections