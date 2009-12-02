New foreign policy chief asks MEPs for help

Europe's new top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, told MEPs on Wednesday (2 December) she had no full team in place yet and asked them for help and expertise in setting up the bloc's new diplomatic service.

During two hours of "machine-gun" questions from EU parliamentarians dealing with foreign affairs, Ms Ashton often avoided giving any clear answers on issues like the post-war situation in Georgia or the recognition of the newly elected president in Honduras.

In a candid admission ...