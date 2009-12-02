Ad
euobserver
Catherine Ashton says she has no team yet, just a "piece of paper." (Photo: European Parliament)

New foreign policy chief asks MEPs for help

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europe's new top diplomat, Catherine Ashton, told MEPs on Wednesday (2 December) she had no full team in place yet and asked them for help and expertise in setting up the bloc's new diplomatic service.

During two hours of "machine-gun" questions from EU parliamentarians dealing with foreign affairs, Ms Ashton often avoided giving any clear answers on issues like the post-war situation in Georgia or the recognition of the newly elected president in Honduras.

In a candid admission ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Catherine Ashton says she has no team yet, just a "piece of paper." (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections