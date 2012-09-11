Ad
Students fiddle with "subfusc" - academic dress in Oxford University (Photo: Lawrence OP)

UK universities ranked best in EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK hosts all the "world class" universities in Europe according to a study by QS, a US-based firm which helps business graduates to get jobs.

The world ranking, out on Tuesday (11 September), put Cambridge University at number two, University College London at number four, Oxford University at five and Imperial College London at six in its top 10.

British universities in total g...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

