US says Croatia should join EU 'sooner instead of later'

The US has reiterated its support for Croatia's speedy accession to the European Union. But alleged non-compliance with The Hague war crimes tribunal could harm the country's ambitions.

"We hope that they will be on the road to EU membership sooner instead of later. Obviously, we don't have a vote in the EU, but we have made it clear to a number of our counterparts how valuable we think it will be when Croatia is a member," US secretary of state, Hilary Clinton, said after meeting Croat...