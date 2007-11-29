EU labour market reform 'urgent'

The European Union needs to undertake far-reaching labour market reforms if it wants to be able to safeguard its social security system, experts have said.

"Europeans tend to support – and expect – a high level of social security, but many question whether this will be affordable with fewer payers and a disproportionate rise in the number of recipients of, in particular, pensions and health care," Fabian Zuleeg, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Centre wrote in a paper releas...