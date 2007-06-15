Political decline overshadows good economy in new EU states

Rising partisanship in central Europe has diverted the ruling elites from their efforts to continue political and economic reforms, American NGO Freedom House suggests in its 2007 report on countries in transition.

"Economic progress in Central Europe is increasingly overshadowed by political turmoil," said Roland Kovats, director of Freedom House Europe, when presenting the publication in Budapest on Thursday (14 June).

"In too many countries, we are seeing the problem of ruling ...