Ad
euobserver
Will EU environment ministers agree on an ambitious target? (Photo: Notat)

EU countries set for scuffle over CO2 targets

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The EU's desire to fight climate change will be put to the test as its 27 environment ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday (20 February) to agree on common targets to reduce climate change – something member states are deeply divided over.

The main discussion at the meeting will be on by how much the EU should reduce its 1990 greenhouse gas emissions levels, with countries calling for binding targets of 20 percent, at least 20 percent, 30 percent or no binding target at all by 2020.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU climate ambitions are too low, MEPs say
EU falls behind on green targets
EU states losing appetite for big energy commitments
EU states fail to agree binding energy targets
EU sets world's toughest CO2 emissions cap for cars
Will EU environment ministers agree on an ambitious target? (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections