EU countries set for scuffle over CO2 targets

The EU's desire to fight climate change will be put to the test as its 27 environment ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday (20 February) to agree on common targets to reduce climate change – something member states are deeply divided over.

The main discussion at the meeting will be on by how much the EU should reduce its 1990 greenhouse gas emissions levels, with countries calling for binding targets of 20 percent, at least 20 percent, 30 percent or no binding target at all by 2020.