Dutch EU officials are to chat with school pupils about the European Union (Photo: Amnesty International)

Dutch EU officials go back to their high schools

by Leigh Phillips,

Some 350 Dutch civil servants who work for the European institutions and MEPs are returning to their former secondary schools for a day to talk with school pupils about their work and the European Union.

The operation, 'EU: Back to School', will see Dutch EU employees deliver guest lessons to around 11,000 schoolchildren today (14 April) on a variety of European topics, but also talk to students about how their own education relates to Europe and what they can achieve with it at the Eur...

