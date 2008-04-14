Dutch EU officials go back to their high schools

Some 350 Dutch civil servants who work for the European institutions and MEPs are returning to their former secondary schools for a day to talk with school pupils about their work and the European Union.

The operation, 'EU: Back to School', will see Dutch EU employees deliver guest lessons to around 11,000 schoolchildren today (14 April) on a variety of European topics, but also talk to students about how their own education relates to Europe and what they can achieve with it at the Eur...