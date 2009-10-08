Ad
The EU's Lisbon Treaty has raised a whole series of questions about external representation (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso fears powerful 'European president'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has sided with smaller member states in trying to restrict the role of the proposed president of the European Council, a new post created by the Lisbon Treaty.

Addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday (7 October), Mr Barroso chastised MEPs for referring to the post as "president of Europe."

"I am sorry, there will not be a president of Europe. There will be, if we have Lisbon, the president of the European Council. It is imp...

