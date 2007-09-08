EU faces further hurdles on last treaty lap

EU weekend talks on a new treaty for the union produced no breakthrough on the controversial topics making it likely that EU leaders will have to lock horns on the issue next month.

Portuguese foreign minister Luis Amado, chairing the talks, said after the meeting that he felt "comforted" that the tight timetable will be met, with several ministers saying the talks revealed no major "surprises."

But they also did not produce any progress on tough power-sharing problems - particula...