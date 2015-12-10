British PM in 'difficult' talks on EU welfare

British PM David Cameron is visiting Poland and Romania to sell the idea of imposing welfare restrictions on internal EU migrants.

He said in Bucharest on Wednesday (9 December), after meeting president Klaus Iohannis, that he recognises the welfare proposal is "particularly … difficult."

"I support the principle of free movement to work - it is a basic treaty right and a key part of the single market. And Romanians, alongside other Europeans, make a valuable contribution to the ...