British PM in 'difficult' talks on EU welfare

British PM David Cameron is visiting Poland and Romania to sell the idea of imposing welfare restrictions on internal EU migrants.
He said in Bucharest on Wednesday (9 December), after meeting president Klaus Iohannis, that he recognises the welfare proposal is "particularly … difficult."
"I support the principle of free movement to work - it is a basic treaty right and a key part of the single market. And Romanians, alongside other Europeans, make a valuable contribution to the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.