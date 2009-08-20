Czech senators in fresh move against Lisbon treaty

A group of centre-right Czech senators has attacked a national law linked with the EU's Lisbon Treaty and plans to ask the country's constitutional court to suspend ratification until the legislation is changed.
The disputed Czech law prevents the national government from approving transfer of powers to the EU without a green light from parliament. It was required by some lawmakers as a condition before they voted on the Lisbon Treaty.
But the critics from the senate, the Czech u...
