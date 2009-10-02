On Friday Ireland votes on half-truths

On Friday 2 October the Irish voters will be voting Yes to membership of the European Union. Both the Yes side and No side are for membership. No one is calling for Irish withdrawal from the EU.

The open question is whether they also approve of the Lisbon Treaty, because it has hardly been up for debate.

There is not one poster in Ireland favouring the Lisbon Treaty. The Yes posters only favour Irish membership in the EU.

The former President of The European Parliament, Pat ...