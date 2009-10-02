Ad
euobserver
Patricia McKenna and Jens-Peter Bonde distributing Lisbon Treaties in Dublin before the referendum re-run (Photo: EUobserver)

On Friday Ireland votes on half-truths

EU Political
Opinion
by Patricia McKenna and Jens-Peter Bonde,

On Friday 2 October the Irish voters will be voting Yes to membership of the European Union. Both the Yes side and No side are for membership. No one is calling for Irish withdrawal from the EU.

The open question is whether they also approve of the Lisbon Treaty, because it has hardly been up for debate.

There is not one poster in Ireland favouring the Lisbon Treaty. The Yes posters only favour Irish membership in the EU.

The former President of The European Parliament, Pat ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Patricia McKenna and Jens-Peter Bonde distributing Lisbon Treaties in Dublin before the referendum re-run (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections