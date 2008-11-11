EU confirms plans to step up Bosnia presence

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (10 November) reiterated the bloc's will to play a greater role in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while stressing concerns over the country's stability and expressing hopes that a political agreement signed over the weekend between the three main political parties was a step in the right direction.
"The Council emphasised the European Union's renewed willingness to step up its involvement in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to assume its responsibil...
