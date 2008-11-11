Ad
euobserver

EU confirms plans to step up Bosnia presence

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (10 November) reiterated the bloc's will to play a greater role in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while stressing concerns over the country's stability and expressing hopes that a political agreement signed over the weekend between the three main political parties was a step in the right direction.

"The Council emphasised the European Union's renewed willingness to step up its involvement in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to assume its responsibil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU planning to take over Bosnia supervision

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections