EU postpones meeting with Slovenia, Croatia

A meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday (1 April) between EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn and the foreign ministers of Slovenia and Croatia in order to discuss commissioner Rehn's latest mediation proposal aimed at solving the border dispute between the two former Yugoslav states has been indefinitely postponed.

Last week, Mr Rehn presented a new version of his plan to set up a high-level mediation group chaired by Former Finnish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martt...