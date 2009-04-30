No more than 30,000 Moldovans to receive EU citizenship

Some 30,000 Moldovans could get Romanian citizenship this year, Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc told EUobserver on Wednesday (30 April), downplaying the effects of the fast-track citizenship scheme adopted by his government following violent post-election demonstrations in Chisinau.

The measure created a stir in Brussels and some European capitals, worried about the prospect of 1 million Moldovans – a fourth of the population of what is Europe's poorest country – travelling visa-free w...