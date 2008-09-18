Ad
Free trade should be the way to Europe for eastern countries, as in the Balkans (Photo: European Commission)

Balkans model to underpin EU's 'Eastern Partnership'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU policies applied to the Western Balkans - such as a regional free trade area - are inspiring the "Eastern Partnership" with Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and "hopefully" Belarus, participants at a conference organized Wednesday (17 September) by the German Konrad Adenauer think-tank learned.

Initially a Polish-Swedish proposal endorsed in June by all member states, the Eastern Partnership is designed to deepen ties with the "European neighbours" to the east, balanc...

