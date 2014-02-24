Ad
euobserver
Maros Sefcovic: Will he be able to convince Slovak voters to go to the urns? (Photo: Vladimir Benko)

Slovakia keen to boost legitimacy of EU commission

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Oxford,

Slovakia's ruling party has said it will try to boost the democratic legitimacy of the EU executive by sending the country's current commissioner to campaign in the upcoming European elections.

Maros Sefcovic, currently in charge of inter-institutional relations and administration and hoping for another stint in the EU commission, will lead the ruling party's ticket in the May vote.

"This is proof of a new political culture," Sefcovic said on Saturday (22 February), speakin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Slovak politicians battle apathy ahead of EU vote
Maros Sefcovic: Will he be able to convince Slovak voters to go to the urns? (Photo: Vladimir Benko)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections