Europe clinches breakthrough deal on work bills

After four years of failed talks and compromise proposals, Europe's 27 member states have made a breakthrough deal on two controversial bills - one setting health and safety limits on working time, and another determining pay and social rights for agency workers.
EU social and employment ministers agreed on a compromise produced by the bloc's Slovenian presidency in the early hours of Tuesday morning (10 June). The compromise package was based on work of the six EU countries previousl...
