Poles still heading abroad despite economic conditions

Poland has been a relative bright spot in the dreary economic landscape of the European Union. But Poles have mixed feelings about life in their country and many are still going abroad to work.

Poles emigrated in their droves when their country joined the EU in 2004. By 2007, the peak emigration year, almost 2 million of them had left to find work elsewhere in the EU.

Many had taken advantage of Ireland and the UK's open-door policy to workers from the new eastern member states. E...