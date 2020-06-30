Ad
European Council president Charles Michel talks with all EU leaders ahead of the summit to draw up a compromise proposal (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders on Monday argued for an "effective" link between respect for rule law and the disbursement of EU funds - as complex negotiations drag on among EU leaders on the bloc's long-term budget and recovery.

It is one of the divisive issues in the grand bargain among EU member states over the budget and the recovery package that will be discussed by EU leaders at their face-to-face summit on 17-18 July ...

