euobserver
The traditional semi-annual informal Gymnich meeting is held in Viana do Castelo this weekend (Photo: Portuguese EU Presidency)

Fast-track treaty talks start in Portugal

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The first test of whether the fast-track timetable for the new EU treaty has a chance of succeeding will take place today (7 September) when foreign ministers discuss the contentious points in the document.

EU presidency Portugal, in charge of the talks, wants the treaty wrapped up and signed off by EU leaders in six weeks time.

The new treaty – known as the Reform Treaty – overhauls the EU's creaking institutions and was pasted together from the remains of the more ambitiously n...

euobserver

