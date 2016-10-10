Ad
"This is the place of Nepszabadsag," says a sign at a newspaper stand in Hungary (Photo: Facebook - Abraham Ambrus)

EU hesitant on Hungary newspaper closure

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU can do little to safeguard media pluralism in member states, even as Hungary's largest newspaper remains shut down for a second day.

Hungary's largest daily newspaper, Nepszabadsag, unexpectedly halted its print and online editions on Saturday (8 October).

Its owner, Mediaworks, cited economic losses as reason for the move, but journalists, civil rights groups and opposition parties suspect interference by prime minister Viktor Orban's government, whose Fidesz party had b...

