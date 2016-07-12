Brussels braces itself for 'tough' Theresa May

"Tough" is the word that echoes in Brussels, when officials talk to EUobserver about their experience with Theresa May, the UK's home secretary who will become prime minister on Wednesday (13 July).

Diplomats and officials in the EU capital got to know a well-prepared negotiator, who has been attending council meetings in Brussels for the last 6 years.

"She is pragmatic," one official said on condition of anonymity, because of the sensitivity of the issue. "She is somebody we ca...