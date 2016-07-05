EU has 'world upside down' attitude to whistleblowers

The EU has an ungrateful, ”world upside down” attitude to people who denounce corruption, according to a Dutch left-wing MEP who has vowed to improve the situation.

”Whistleblowers became a hot topic in the EU after the LuxLeaks scandal,” Dennis de Jong told EUobserver in an interview.

He was speaking of the case of two former auditors who exposed almost 600 dubious deals between large companies and tax authorities in Luxembourg, depriving fellow EU chancelleries of billions of e...