Romanian PM ignores court, heads to EU summit

EU leaders may be at odds over what to say at today's key summit, but Romanian politicians cannot even decide who should attend.
A court ruling was supposed to end the matter. But the dispute between the president and the premier is tumbling along despite the verdict.
The country's top judges said the president should attend the two-day meeting in Brussels. However Prime Minister Victor Ponta has already left for the EU capital, claiming the judges are the president's "men."
