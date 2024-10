Turkey deplores Europe's 'lack of vision'

Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday (13 January) deplored EU leaders' "lack of vision" for blocking Ankara's EU accession talks and described EU visa-free deals for Western Balkan countries as "unacceptable discrimination."

"We expect more determination from the EU. We expect that Europe keeps its promises regarding a full membership of Turkey," Mr Davutoglu said during a joint press conference in Ankara with EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, as quoted by AFP.<...