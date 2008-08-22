European regions face population drain

Europe's population is ageing and falling, with some regions in eastern Europe set to become almost deserted in coming years. Meanwhile, the EU still shows wide disparity between men and women's pay as well as levels of minimum wage, new studies show.

The overall population of Europe is set to drop from 591 million today to 542 million by 2050, while the proportion of over 65 year-olds will grow from 16 percent to 28 percent, according to a report by the Berlin Institute for Population...