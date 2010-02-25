EU parliament chief considering action against British MEP

EU parliament President Jerzy Buzek is considering disciplinary action against a British MEP who launched a verbal attack on EU council President Herman Van Rompuy.

Mr Buzek has, via email, summoned the British eurosceptic deputy, Nigel Farage, to discuss the incident in his office at 13.45 Brussels time on Tuesday (2 March).

"The president is currently exploring which measures are the most appropriate to deal with this issue," Mr Buzek's spokeswoman, Inga Rosinska, told EUobserv...