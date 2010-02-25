Ad
euobserver
Mr Buzek. The case is testing boundaries in the EU parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament chief considering action against British MEP

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU parliament President Jerzy Buzek is considering disciplinary action against a British MEP who launched a verbal attack on EU council President Herman Van Rompuy.

Mr Buzek has, via email, summoned the British eurosceptic deputy, Nigel Farage, to discuss the incident in his office at 13.45 Brussels time on Tuesday (2 March).

"The president is currently exploring which measures are the most appropriate to deal with this issue," Mr Buzek's spokeswoman, Inga Rosinska, told EUobserv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Buzek. The case is testing boundaries in the EU parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections